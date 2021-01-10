Interiors: How to store your Christmas decorations

I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and that you all enjoyed the festive celebrations. It was lovely to meet up with family after a tough year of restrictions due to Covid-19.

It is now time to start thinking about where and how to store all your Christmas decorations. I know I am not the only one who went a little overboard with the Christmas decorating this year. As a result, we often have a lot more decorations to put away than we initially anticipated.

Here are some helpful tips on how to best to pack and store your decorations. Hopefully, these should help make decorating next year a little easier too.

Recycle your Christmas Tree

Christmas tree recycling is available throughout the country through your local County Council from early January. Some authorities have allocated specific times for tree disposal and are asking resident not to deposit their trees outside the allocated times.

In addition there are some private companies that offer a post-Christmas tree collection and recycling service for €10 where they will collect your Christmas tree after Christmas, saving you the hassle of transporting it and cleaning up the pine needles from your car.

Storing Baubles

When taking down decorations you may decide that some no longer suit your scheme, so you might want to dispose of any that you no longer want. Consider donating any unbroken decorations to charity.

Depending on the size of tree and the number of trees you have each year, you could either store your baubles in storage boxes with dividers or you could opt for a larger storage solution such as a large laundry basket to allow you to keep garlands and baubles for the one room in the same storage basket.

For glass baubles or valued tree decorations consider using bubble wrap or tissue to individually wrap and protect them. Avoid newspaper as the ink can stain your decorations. For smaller ornaments, you can consider using clean dry egg cartons. Remember to label your boxes and store in a cool dry place.

Storing Lights

Dispose of any sets of lights that are no longer working. If you dislike having to untangle lights each Christmas, then this easy tip is the one for you. The easiest way is to wrap your lights around something as you take them down. For example, use a circular tube like a Pringles can or some cardboard etc. You can then store them in a box or plastic bag to protect them from dust to ensure they work perfectly for next year. If you use multiple sets, its best to mark the tube or cardboard with the colour type e.g. multicoloured, warm white etc.

Storing your Christmas Tree

For artificial Christmas trees, I would suggest that you use a tree storage bag like the Christmas storage bag pictured here from Dunnes Stores. Ensure you fold in all branches as per the design of your tree, to avoid any warping of your tree's shape. If you want to make things easy for next year and have sufficient room for storing your tree in one piece, then you could opt to keep your lights on your tree and wrap your tree carefully with cling film.

Storing Gift Wrap

For storing rolls of gift wrap, you could consider a clear clothes cover or a clear box as this will allow you to easily see what gift wrap you have. If using a clear storage box, you could also add some compartments for sellotape, ribbon, etc so you have everything you need in the one place.

For Wreaths and Garlands

Wreaths can be an expensive investment so make sure you either store them in the box they came in or opt for a wreath storage bag, ensuring the bag is larger than the wreath to avoid any damage. You could also use a garment bag with a coat hanger to hang your wreaths or garland. Ensure you label the bag with its location e.g. hall door, over mantle etc.

Extra Tip

If you would like some help with your Christmas decorating next year, consider taking some photographs of your trees, table tops and mantle before you take down your decorations and then share these picture with your family next year, so they can use them as a guideline to help you.

Lastly, I wish you all a very healthy, happy and prosperous New Year and look forward to sharing many more interior columns with you. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2021 then please drop me a line.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.