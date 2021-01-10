LATEST: 238 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare today

Two hundred and thirty eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, according to this evening's NPHET figures. There have been 2,161 cases of the virus diagnosed in Kildare over the last fortnight.

The national figure for new cases today stands at 6,888. There have also been eight further deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the cases notified today, 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women; 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

Some 2,088 cases are in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. 100 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.