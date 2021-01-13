New TG4 programme on Kildare vasectomy doctor Andrew Rynne to air tonight

A controversial Kildare-based doctor is to feature in the first episode of an award-winning documentary series on TG4. Finné returns to screens for a third series exploring the personal testimonies of those who have lived through trying times.

Dr Andrew Rynne was Ireland’s first vasectomy doctor, a pioneering contraceptive rights campaigner during the 1970s and 1980s and founder of Clane General Hospital.

In 1979, when condoms were permitted to be sold to married couples only, Dr Rynne vowed to expose the absurdity of the law by issuing contraceptive prescriptions to non-married couples.

When he himself brought this to the attention of the Gardaí, he was duly fined £500 in Naas District Court. In this engaging and often hilarious documentary, Dr Rynne recalls his battle against the prevailing hypocrisy of the time.

Also covered is his bizarre encounter with a disgruntled patient who tried to shoot him in the testicles with a shotgun while he was working in his surgery in 1990.

Produced by Aisling Ni Fhlaitheartha for Galway’s Tua Films alongside series producer and originator Paddy Hayes and presented by RTE’s courts correspondent, Orla O’Donnell, Finné is a Netflix-inspired documentary series shining a light into the darkest corners of Irish society.

Through first person testimony, Finné recounts intimate stories of triumphs and traumas, of dogged resilience and human frailties.

Season One was awarded the Human Rights award at the prestigious Justice Media Awards in 2019.

The producers said: “The six 60-minute original productions promise a gripping and rare insight into these high-profile stories as told through the eyes of those still bearing the scars and living with the consequences.

“It reinforces TG4’s reputation for fresh, bold programming featuring extraordinary Irish stories.”

Other personalities to feature in the series include Liam Ó Maolaodha, director of the Irish language cultural festival Oireachtas na Gaeilge since 1996, Dublin-born neuroscience lecturer and Ted Talker, Brian Pennie and former champion boxer Kenneth Egan.

Also participating is Galway comedian Stevo Timothy who often refers to mental health issues in his stage shows and online sketches.

The first episode of Finné begins on January 13 at 9.30pm on TG4.