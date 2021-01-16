Free 'PE & GAA Skills' classes with Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid returns

Kilkenny hurling star TJ Reid has announced that his free weekly 'PE and GAA Skills' classes aimed at younger people will be returning during this lockdown.

The classes will take place at 12:00pm every Friday via Facebook Live on the “TJ Reid Health and Fitness” Facebook Page. The 46-minute class class which took place on Friday, January 15, is available to be played back via the page.

TJ's previous series of free online classes garnered great traction and positive feedback from parents and children alike.

"Its pre-season training kids. Lets go," TJ tweeted.



