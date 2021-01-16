Kildare Property Watch: Refurbished family living in Blessington for €300,000

A three-bedroom house at no 5 Woodleigh Avenue, Blessington, is on the market for €300,000.

The development sits on the Dublin side of the village and is within walking distance of all local amenities.

The semi-detached home has been completely redecorated and upgraded throughout. It has also been fully repainted inside and has new wooden floors on the ground floor, plus new carpeting on the stairs and first floor. The kitchen has also been upgraded.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall with guest WC; a living room with feature open fireplace; a kitchen-dining room with fitted Shaker kitchen units, which opens via sliding patio doors to the garden; three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, master en-suite, plus a family bathroom.

The house has a generous garden with a side entrance and a patio area.

The home is on the market for €300,000 with JPM Doyle estate agents.

For more information and viewing details, contact 045 865568 or email blessington@jpmdoyle.ie.