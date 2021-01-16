Interiors: Introducing the 2021 Pantone colour(s) of the year...

For over 20 years, Pantone’s Colour of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.

The Pantone Colour of the Year selection process requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis. To arrive at the selection each year, Pantone’s colour experts at Pantone Colour Institute comb the world looking for new colour influences.

This can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact colour, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.

This year Pantone followed up on 2020 colour ‘Classic Blue’ by surprising us with two colours for 2021- ‘Ultimate Grey’ and ‘Illuminating’. This is not the first time that Pantone has chosen two colours - as you may recall back in 2016 they chose ‘Serenity’ and ‘Rose Quartz’.

Personally, I think that announcing two colours is a fantastic decision as a colour response to Covid-19. PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey is a grounding colour, whilst PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is an uplifting colour to help brighten our mood and our interiors.

PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, two independent colours that highlight how different elements come together to support one another, best express the mood for Pantone Colour of the Year 2021. Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, the union of PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is one of strength and positivity. It is a story of colour that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly.

A message of happiness supported by fortitude, the combination of PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is aspirational and gives us hope. We need to feel that everything is going to get brighter – this is essential to the human spirit.

As people look for ways to fortify themselves with energy, clarity, and hope to overcome the continuing uncertainty, spirited and emboldening shades satisfy our quest for vitality. PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power. PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey is emblematic of solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation.

The colours of pebbles on the beach and natural elements whose weathered appearance highlights an ability to stand the test of time, Ultimate Gray quietly assures, encouraging feelings of composure, steadiness and resilience.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute added “The union of an enduring Ultimate Grey with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude.

Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a colour combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted; this is essential to the human spirit. “

Emboldening the spirit, the pairing of PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating highlights our innate need to be seen, to be visible, to be recognized, to have our voices heard. A combination of colour whose ties to insight, innovation and intuition, and respect for wisdom, experience, and intelligence inspires regeneration, pressing us forward toward new ways of thinking and concepts.

Watch out for next weeks interiors column where I will offer inspiration, advice and top tips on how best to incorporate to these colours in your home. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in my weekly interiors column in 2021 then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.