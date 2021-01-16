Sleep Series survey gives deep insight into parents bedtime battles

Erica Hargaden, with her private practice Babogue and creator of the online sleep program The Sleep Series is Ireland’s top paediatric sleep consultant.

As part of an online research project conducted this weekend, Erica reached out to her online audience of over 12,700 and customers in 22 countries to take part in the survey and the findings were most interesting indeed. In line with her ‘7 Steps for Better Sleep’, Erica asked 7 questions of the 3,752 parents that took part and the results are clearly outlined below.

90% of Mums bear the burden of responsibility when it comes to getting up to their baby at night compared with just 10% of Dads.

‘Mom-shaming’ might be a relatively new term but it is certainly not a new phenomenon. Mums often comparing themselves and their kids to others and can be very hard on themselves as a result. As a busy mum of three Erica is very aware of the internal dialogue that new mums can battle with so she asked if those surveyed ‘mom-shame’ themselves and unsurprisingly but sadly the results confirmed 81% do so on a regular basis.

Covid-19 has impacted greatly on all aspects of our lives and from her interaction with her followers, Erica noted that many parents have used this time to try to get a handle on their little one’s sleep. With that in mind she asked if restrictions or remote working has made sleep better in participants’ households and although 45% indicated it had, for the majority sleep was still an unresolved issue in their household.

Sleep disruptions have many well documented negative effects on our overall well-being and health. Erica took this research opportunity to establish if participants had also felt a negative impact on their relationship as a result of poor sleep in their household, to which a resounding 72% confirmed their relationships had suffered as a result of same.

The breast or bottle debate is never far away from any paediatric behavioural research projects and her results indicated 71% of those who took part breastfed and 29% bottle-fed their children at the newborn stage which is in line with the national average.

To get a feel for how much sleep parents were getting Erica gave participants some options to choose from to indicate the average number of hours sleep they get each night. With just 8% of those surveyed enjoying the recommended 8 hours per night, the reality is that most parents are sleep deprived and the majority of those surveyed are getting 4-6 hours a night!

