New history podcast features Kildare in Ireland's Revolutionary Years

A new podcast has been launched which examines Kildare's role in Ireland's revolutionary years over a century ago.

The podcast features History Ireland magazine editor, Tommy Graham, in discussion with historians James Durney, John Gibney, Ida Milne and Fionnuala Walsh.

While not in the vanguard of armed activity during the War of Independence, Kildare was central to the ‘revolutionary decade’ as whole, not only for its strategic importance and proximity to Dublin, but in particular as the site of the largest British military establishment in Ireland at the Curragh and elsewhere.

It also has the dubious distinction of being the county worst affected by the flu pandemic of 1918-19.

The podcast is available at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/history-ireland/id1503109266 and https://www.historyireland.com/hedge-schools/ or wherever you get your podcasts.

This podcast is supported by Kildare County Council’s Decade of Commemorations Committee and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-2023 Initiative.

James Durney is the author of In a time of war: Kildare 1914-1918 (Irish Academic Press, 2014). Dr. John Gibney is Assistant Editor with the Royal Irish Academy’s Documents on Irish Foreign Policy series. Dr. Ida Milne is the author of Stacking the Coffins: Influenza, War and Revolution in Ireland, 1918-1919 (Manchester University Press, 2018). Dr. Fionnuala Walsh is the author of Irish Women and the Great War (Cambridge University Press, 2020).

History Ireland Hedge Schools, developed and facilitated by the History Ireland editor, Tommy Graham, have been running since 2010 and are lively debates presented on a wide range of international, national and local topics. History Ireland Hedge Schools provide a novel and interesting way to bring historical topics to life.