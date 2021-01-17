KWWSPCA: A busy start to 2021 at our Athgarvan shelter

After a quiet time before and after Christmas, the New Year has started with a bang with 11 dogs coming into our care in the first week of the year!

These were not unwanted puppies, but older dogs that had obviously been abandoned or surrendered into a dog pound as they were no longer wanted. This is such cruelty to dogs who have been someone’s pet.

These dogs are now at our shelter and are being assessed. They will then get any necessary veterinary treatment before being advertised for a new home.

Their details will appear on the KWWSPCA website in due course (www.kwwspca.ie).

Dog of the Week – Malou

Malou is our lovely Dutch herder cross who is now ready to go to a home. She is about two years old and she is very affectionate, and she absolutely loves spending time with humans.

She is very clean in her kennel overnight and we think she may already be house trained or will need very little training in this area.

She is a lively, intelligent, active girl, who loves her walks and walks very well on the lead. She also loves to play ball and chase a stick.

She does not like to be left outside and she also loves her comforts and is very happy to spend time on the couch or a soft bed when our volunteers are taking their breaks, or when they take her inside for some special time alone with them.

Her ideal family should have experience of large breed dogs and should be prepared to give her some training, but also show her plenty of patience as she settles into her new home. She should go to a home where someone is available for a lot of the day to spend time with her. She would prefer not to share her home with another dog or a cat and we would prefer her home to have no children under the age of 14 years as she is a bouncy girl.

As she falls under the category of restricted breed, she will need to be muzzled in public places and should not be walked by anyone under the age of 16 who is not accompanied by an adult.

Malou is vaccinated, spayed and chipped (chip number 972274200175994, origin Ireland). We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses.

A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is required.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity (Number CHY 6280) which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees. It runs a very successful charity shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, which provides a large proportion of its annual income.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

