Cookery: Two plant based recipes to kickstart your Veganuary

Meat-free Monday? Give it a go! Even eating just one plant-based meal a week can help your health and the planet.

So why not try going meat-free every Monday? Aldi has an amazing range of meat-free alternatives as well as an array of recipes to help you on your way. Why not try your hand at these two delicious vegan recipes?

Banana and Peanut Butter Vegan Pancakes

Serves: 8 people

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking times: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

l 1 ripe Worldwide Banana (plus extra to serve)

l 50g Grandessa Peanut Butter (plus extra to serve)

l 100g The Pantry Plain Flour

l ½ tsp The Pantry Baking Powder

l 2 tbsp Specially Selected Maple Syrup

l 150ml Sweetened Acti Leaf Soya Drink

l 1 tbsp of Solesta Sunflower Oil (for cooking)

Method:

Mash 1 banana in a bowl using a fork and then beat in 50g of peanut butter and the maple syrup.

Add the plain flour and baking powder and then gradually add the soya drink and mix until smooth.

Heat a frying pan, grease with a little sunflower oil and spoon the mixture into the pan (about 2 tablespoons per pancake).

Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles appear and then flip and cook the other side for a further 2-3 minutes.

Serve with the remaining peanut butter and fresh sliced banana.

Sri Lankan Style Curried Cauliflower

A beautifully spiced vegan curry recipe that will give your mid-week meals a bit of Eastern inspiration. Fast to cook and packed with all the goodness you need.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

l 1 x Nature’s Pick Cauliflower

l 3 x Nature’s Pick Garlic Cloves

l 1 x Nature’s Pick Red Chilli – approx. 15g

l 1 x 10g piece peeled Nature’s Pick Fresh Ginger

l 1 x tsp ground Stonemill Cumin

l 1 x tsp Stonemill Paprika

l 2 x tsp Stonemill Curry Powder

l 1 x Zest Lemon

l 2 x Nature’s Pick Red Onions

l 30g The Foodie Market Cashew Nuts

l 30g Blanched The Foodie Market Almonds

l 1 x 400ml Asia Specialities Coconut Milk

l 1 x 400g tin of Napolina Chopped Tomatoes

l 1 x 400g of tinned The Pantry Chickpeas

l 100g The Salad Box Baby Spinach Leaves

l 35ml Specially Selected Irish Rapeseed Oil

l Stonemill Salt and Black Pepper

Method:

Peel the onions, halve and thinly slice.

Peel and mince the garlic.

Grate or finely chop the ginger.

Finely chop the chilli along with the seeds.

In a wok sauté the onions in the oil for 4 mins on a low heat.

Add the nuts and cook for another minute.

Add the chilli, garlic, ginger, ground cumin, paprika and curry powder. Cook on a low heat for a minute, stirring as you cook. Then, add the coconut milk and the chopped tomatoes.

Grate the lemon and juice – add the rind and juice to the curry sauce. Bring the sauce to the boil, season with some salt and plenty of black pepper.

Cut the cauliflower into eighths and add to the sauce.

Drain the chickpeas and add to the wok. Gently cook for about 25 minutes until the cauliflower is just cooked and the sauce has thickened. Then add the spinach leaves, stir through and cook for another 5 minutes.

Serve alongside some basmati rice.