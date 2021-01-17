LATEST: 180 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today; Holohan says hospitals situation is 'stark'

One hundred and eighty new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today.

Thirteen additional deaths - all of which occurred in January - have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The median age of those who died is 83 years, and the age range is 66 to 97 years. There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers.

Another 2,944 new cases of the virus have been reported across the country today. Of today's cases, 1,336 are men and 1,578 are women; 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 40 years old.

Some 1,065 cases are in Dublin, 306 in Cork, 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare, 160 in Limerick and the remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,928 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 195 are in ICU. 68 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation in our hospitals is stark. We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units. The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting Covid-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality. There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.”

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.”