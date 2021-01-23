Kildare Property Watch: Six-bed rural family home in Rathangan on sale for €520,000

A six-bedroom home in Rathangan is on the market for €520,000.

Meadow View is situated in a quiet rural setting with tremendous views of the surrounding countryside.

The property is approached through an electric gate to a tarmacadam drive. It has the benefit of a dual entrance, standing on c 0.4 acre, with a detached garage and chalet containing sauna and hot tub.

This is an ideal family home presented in showhouse condition, containing c. 278.7 sq m (c 3,000 sq ft.) of spacious accommodation with features including oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, PVC fascia/soffits, granite worktops, six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home is located one mile from the Curragh Plains with 4,500 acres of open parkland ideal for walking, cycling or running. The Pollardstown Fen is adjacent to the property, with 540 acres of a preserved sanctuary.

The accommodation in the home comprises, an entrance hall with porcelain tiled floor and double doors leading to a sittingroom with feature marble fireplace, a kitchen with porcelain tiled floor, and a modern fitted kitchen with granite worktops and utility off.

There is an open plan from the kitchen to the diningroom and patio doors leading out to conservatory.

On the ground floor there are four bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, and a superb renovated bathroom. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with an interconnecting ensuite, and tremendous views from the master bedroom eastwards over the surrounding countryside from a panoramic window.

According to the selling agent, this is a wonderful family home in a nice quiet setting within easy access of all the amenities and must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who can be contacted for further information or appointments to view, and who is quoting €520,000.