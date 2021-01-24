The Beauty Spot: How to tame that mane when salons are closed

You don’t need to have a celebrity hairstylist to achieve beautiful hair! In fact, if you change up your hair care routine, you’ll have healthier, stronger and shinier hair in no time.

From simple tips for natural hair repair to the perfect hair cleansing shampoo, here are 10 tips for natural shining and softer hair.

Watch Your Diet

You’ve heard the saying “You are what you eat”, but this is especially true for your hair. Greasy foods will make your hair will look and feel slimy, whereas eating healthy foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals, your hair will absorb the best nutrients!

Look Out for Harmful Ingredients

Stay clear of sulfates, silicones and parabens if you want to grow healthy, strong hair. They will strip you of essential oils and coat it in a substance that makes it look shiny. Make sure your product is free of harsh chemical cleaning agents by checking the label.

Brush, Brush, Brush

Did you know that your scalp produces a natural oil called sebum, and it helps moisturise your hair and keep it strong? With a boar bristle brush, you can gently and evenly distribute those oils, for shinier, healthier hair. Just be gentle with your ends.

Wash with Cooler Water

Turn the shower temperature down! Washing with hot water opens your cuticles and strips away moisture from your hair, leaving you with frizz. Cooler water will help lock in moisture, keeping your hair silky smooth.

Massage Your Scalp

When was the last time you gave yourself a scalp massage? They help boost circulation to your scalp, which promotes hair growth. Do it in the shower, do it before you sleep, do it now!

Blot, Don’t Rub

Wrapping your hair up in a towel help absorb some of the moisture, but make sure you blot, or gently squeeze your hair with a towel, and not rub your hair it in. This causes friction and leads to breakage. Be gentle!

Use A Heat-Protectant

Heat is very damaging to your hair, so you should limit your use to only once per week, and always use a heat-protectant. Argan oil is a great product to start, and will protect from thermal damage, keeping your ends soft and smooth.

Sleep on Silk

If you aren’t sleeping on a silk pillowcase, your hair is losing moisture as you sleep. Silk can reduce bedhead and split ends, and it’s good for your skin. That’s a win-win-win!

Hydrate Your Hair

Conditioner helps hydrate your hair, keeping it soft and smooth. Without conditioner, hair can become dehydrated and dry, leading to breakage. You don’t have to wait for a wash day to helps your ends, conditioner more often.

Use an All-Natural Shampoo

For natural hair repair you should be using an all-natural shampoo like biotin. This hair cleansing shampoo is gentle enough to use on all hair types, and is full of B-Vitamins, which helps rebuild and repair dry, brittle hair, while adding a natural touch of volume.

Biotin cleanses hair while maintaining your natural moisture, leaving you with stronger, shinier and softer hair.