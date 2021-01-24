Microsoft Ireland boss Cathriona Hallahan to speak at Network Ireland Kildare event

Microsoft Ireland MD Cathriona Hallahan is the main speaker at the first Network Ireland Kildare event of 2021.

In line with Covid-19 regulations, the talk will be a virtual event, and registration and Zoom tickets are available on Eventbrite. The free event will take place on Tuesday, January 26, from 7pm and is expected to last two hours.

As managing director for Microsoft in Ireland, Cathriona is responsible for driving Microsoft’s commercial business on the island of Ireland. In addition to managing the continued growth and expansion of the business, Cathriona also represents the company in Ireland on all strategic policy, corporate affairs and communications issues including overseeing a number of community, education and innovation programmes.

Cathriona joined Microsoft in 1986 and over the past 34 years has held a variety of senior roles in both finance and operations.

In June 2015 the Women’s Executive Network inducted her into its Hall of Fame following three successive years of recognition as one of Ireland’s Top 25 Most Powerful Women.

Other speakers on the evening Kildare businesswomen Jill O'Meara of Jill O'Meara Photography; Maureen McCowen of Soft Skill Success and Emily Mahon of MentorUs Business Solutions (Kildare Branch Awards Coordinator).

Network Ireland is a nationwide organisation for women in business, professionals and entrepreneurs. This event is run in association with AIB, Leinster Leader/KildareNow and the Kildare Local Enterprise Office.