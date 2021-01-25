'Anger' over fence at access gate to Emo Court locked down in Level 5
Fence restricts Emo Court access
Kildare people who use the grounds of Emo Court, the stately home just over the Laois border, to get excercise and some relief from the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown claim that a fence has been erected to restrict access.
A member of the public who is a regular of the publicly-owned amenity said the grounds have been restricted.
He told our sister publication the Leinster Express that Emo Court was blocked off to the public at the main entrance to the Wellingtonia Avenue on Friday, January 22.
"It is used by literally hundreds of people who walk there every day. It was totally blocked off on Friday with no notice.
"No one knows why. It's a major annoyance for anyone trying to get a stroll in locally, especially with the lockdown," he said.
The man said people and are very annoyed including elderly peole whose only relief from lockdown since March is a walk in Emo Court.
The local man added that the there is unrest over how the Office of Public Works is managing the facility.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on