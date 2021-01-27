Rugby: Ronan O'Gara on the Six Nations

Ronan O'Gara was a guest on Ireland AM this morning talking on the Six Nations which starts on February 6 on Virgin Media One.

Attached are video clips from the interview when the former international also talks on Paul O'Connell and the Lockdown in France.

Interviews courtesy of Ireland AM which airs seven days a week on Virgin Media One from 7am.

Clip 1 – Ronan talks about Paul O’Connell https://we.tl/t-B4afQscUtR

Clip 2 - Ronan talks about lockdown in France https://we.tl/t-B4afQscUtR