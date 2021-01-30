Property: Contents of Belmont House in Co Laois going under the hammer next week

Intricately woven carpets from the hands of Tibetan refugees living in the foothills of the Himalayas; Kashmiri silk wall hangings; a sample of Bhutanese craft; iconic blue and white pottery from Jaipur in Rajasthan; an antiquarian barleycorn bone chess set and metal figurines from the Bastar region of India are just some of the pieces which will go under the hammer at Sheppard’s Irish Auction House next week.

The sale of the contents of Belmont House, Cullahill, Co Laois, reflects the rich history of a family which left the west for an adventure on the subcontinent of India in the 1960s. David Gibbs, became rector (headmaster) of the illustrious St Paul’s School in Darjeeling in 1964 and remained in India for nine years, along with his wife, Sally, and their three children, Lucinda, William and Alexander.

According to Sheppards, the family would love to keep more of the pieces but have no room for all of the wonderful collection of antiques, antiquities and curiosities, following the decision to sell Belmont.

The house

On the approach to the listed Belmont House, visitors are welcomed via a one-storey pagoda-like cluster columned entrance, which reflects an eastern orientation. This is not a surprise, when you learn that David Gibbs was great friends with Tenzing Norgay, the Sherpa who, with Sir Edmund Hillary, first reached the summit of Mount Everest in 1953.

In the front drawing room is a spinet, a small harpsichord, by Stephen Nash, Capel Street, Dublin (1799-1803) with a light pink coloured rose motif on the wood above the keyboard.

The house also has Madhubani painting designs from the Mithila region of India, one of which is included in the sale and Persian carpeting.

In keeping with the romantic theme of Belmont,there are a pair of intricate Mughal portraits linked to the Taj Mahal. They date from the early 19th century and are of Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz for whom he built the magnificent Taj Mahal, the ivory-white mausoleum in the city of Agra.

Bhutan is an idyllic kingdom in the Himalayas that has, for years, limited tourists because of fears about the sustainability of its incredibly diverse and finely balanced ecosystem.

Many ‘old Paulites’ come from Bhutan, and David and Sally were able to spend magical times in the land-locked country of Buddhist temples and dramatic landscapes.

One of the smaller pieces to be included in the sale is a small, simple Bhutanese lidded food basket.

There is also cobalt blue Delhi pottery — which comes from Jaipur, not Delhi, and is Turko-Persian in origin.

The house also has wonderful pieces from closer to the home, including an exceptional gold-leafed, convex mirror, which in Victorian times, allowed the ladies to scan the room under the magnificent candle chandelier, which is not part of the sale.

The richness of life in Belmont is also reflected in pieces such as an elegant satinwood music stand; an Irish Yew tree tea caddy and a 1930’s art deco suite.

David Gibbs, OBE

David Gibbs, was awarded an OBE for his services to education in India. He passed away in June at the age of 93, having spent the last 32 years at Belmont, a house full of pieces from his and his wife Sally’s time in India and elsewhere. A Cambridge engineering graduate, he was the first lay warden of St Columba’s College, Dublin, taking over the reins at the school in 1974 until his retirement in 1988.

His retirement years saw his engineering and DIY skills come to the fore as he worked on restoring Belmont House; re-planting the gardens, and creating a new wood. He also spent time with small scale farming, keeping cattle, making hay or silage, growing vegetables and bee-keeping. He also continued his love of music by playing the French horn with the Dublin Orchestral Players. His concern for animal welfare led him to work with both the ISPCA and Laois Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LSPCA). He was a faithful parishioner of Aughmacart St Tighernagh Church and a great supporter of the Abbeyleix & Killermogh Union of Parishes for whom he was treasurer for many years.

The death of David Gibbs in June of last year was mourned by many Old Columbans and indeed worldwide, particularly in India at the school where he left great memories.

The auction will take place from February 3 to 5. The catalogue is available to view online at www.sheppards.ie.