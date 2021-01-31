Kildare Property Watch: Family living at Landen Park in Naas

A four-bedroom detached home at the relatively new Landen Park development in Naas is on the market for €495,000.

Number 91 Landen Park, Oldtown Demesne, which is three years old, is on the market with Coonan Property. This spacious property is presented in showhouse conditions and extends to a luxurious 162.58 sq m (1,750 sq ft).

The living accommodation comprises of four double-sized bedrooms, including two ensuites, and a separate room off the kitchen which would work as an office, dining or playroom space. Extra space may also be available in the attic which is ideal for conversion.

This energy efficient home has an A3 BER rating, featuring gas heating, solar/PV panels and low-emission argon gas-filled windows.

Location

It is conveniently located within walking distance of all local amenities including Naas GAA club, bus stops, schools and town centre.

This family property is on the market with a guide price of €495,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 045 832020 or email mickw@coonan.com.

91 Landen Park