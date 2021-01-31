KWWSPCA: Watch out for ewes stuck on their backs

This a timely warning issued by Roundwood Veterinary Practice: It is coming up to lambing season which means soon enough the fields will be full of bouncy lambs.

As the ewes approach the end of their pregnancy, they run the risk of getting cast, as seen below. (‘Cast’ is an old term for an animal turned over on its back, unable to right itself.) Their fleeces are heavy now, and with the added weight of almost fully grown lambs, the ewes may accidentally roll backwards down into a ditch or shallow rut. If this happens, gas can build up in the stomach without being able to escape and this can rapidly be fatal!

If you come across a stuck sheep, try and alert the farmer, but if you cannot get in touch immediately, please set the ewe back upright. Keep any dogs away and ideally only one person should be involved to avoid adding any stress. Gently roll the ewe over until she can get her feet back underneath her. She will probably run straight back off to join the rest of the flock — you will not get any thanks!

Dogs of the Week — Very Stylish Greyhounds

The KWWSPCA has taken six greyhounds into its care over the last few weeks. All come from a racing background but are no longer wanted, and were surrendered so that they could be found homes as pets. Two have already been booked for homes and there is interest in some of the others, but we are still looking for more homes.

Did you know the greyhound is one of the oldest breeds in history? These dogs have been traced back over 4,000 years to early cave drawings and are the only breed mentioned in the Bible.

By giving a greyhound a home, you are taking on a true thoroughbred and a breed that has been ‘man’s best friend’ for thousands of years.

Greyhounds make great pets for all kinds of individuals and families. They are low-maintenance, gentle and laid-back dogs that do not need lots of exercise. Greyhounds will gladly spend much of their time dozing quietly next to you (often on their backs, with all four legs in the air!).

It is hard to beat the ‘lazy lean’ of the greyhound who is happy to lean itself against your legs if you stop to talk when out walking. They are usually very good with children, but we would prefer not to rehome a greyhound to a home where there are cats or small dogs.

All the dogs have been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. We ask for a €200 adoption donation when we rehome a dog, to help cover their veterinary and other costs, and a secure garden is required. Please go to the KWWSPCA website www.kwwspca.ie for full details of these and other rescue dogs in need of homes.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity (Number CHY 6280) which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees. It runs a very successful charity shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, which provides a large proportion of its annual income.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook