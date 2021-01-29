LATEST: 62 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Sixty-two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 1,254. Forty-eight further deaths were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance centre, 45 of which occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years.

Of the cases notified today: 587 are men / 658 are women; 54% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old.

Some 437 cases occurred in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,518 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.