Kildare's Féile Bhríde has large range of online events to celebrate St Brigid's Day

Kildare tourism organisation Into Kildare has lined up a series of events and celebrations to mark St Brigid’s Day on February 1.

A number of virtual events and activities are planned from walks on St Brigid’s Trail and exciting ‘Feile Bhríde’ (Festival of St Brigid) online activities, that are set to see the people of Kildare celebrate and honour Ireland’s much loved Patron Saint.

Feile Bhríde is organised annually by the Solas Bhride Centre — a purpose-built centre dedicated to the spiritual legacy of St Brigid.

Events lined up this year include a competition for children to make a St Brigid’s cross.

The competition has two categories, under 10s and over 10s, and entrants could win vouchers for Whitewater Shopping Centre and family entry to Lullymore.

CEO of Into Kildare, Aine Mangan said: “Kildare has a deep-rooted connection with St Brigid which dates back many centuries, so it is fitting that we mark and honour the great work she did for the people of Kildare and indeed, Ireland. This year more than ever, we want people to get outdoors and visit the St Brigid’s Trail and absorb the history and locations that she herself crossed in her past. In addition, our virtual events are great ways for families to learn more about St Brigid and the incredible legacy she left behind her.”

Visit: ww.intokildare.ie or follow Into Kildare on social media for more information on the programme of events.