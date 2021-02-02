SHOCKING: Midlands gardai stop unlicensed driver with no lights on trailer

A motorist in Offaly is facing a day in court after they were stopped by gardai with no lights on a trailer carrying a large load.

On Saturday night, Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped this jeep pulling a trailer load of straw. No lights were working on trailer and the driver had no licence for towing a trailer.

The jeep and trailer were escorted off road to a safe place and proceedings commenced.