SHOCKING: Midlands gardai stop unlicensed driver with no lights on trailer

SHOCKING: Gardai stop unlicensed driver with no lights on trailer
A motorist in Offaly is facing a day in court after they were stopped by gardai with no lights on a trailer carrying a large load.
On Saturday night, Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped this jeep pulling a trailer load of straw. No lights were working on trailer and the driver had no licence for towing a trailer.
The jeep and trailer were escorted off road to a safe place and proceedings commenced.
