Man allegedly sexually assaulted three nephews

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted three nephews appeared before Naas District Court on February 3.

He faces six counts of sexual assault on dates between March 1, 1994 and November 30, 2010.

The court heard that the injured parties were aged between 8 and 18 years at the time.

Reporting restrictions were applied after Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that reporting names or locations would identify the injured parties.

The case was sent forward to be tried at Naas Circuit Court.