KEY DATES: Presidential race set to get underway at Macra na Feirme

The time is fast approaching when Macra na Feirme members will be invited to elect a new national president for the 2021-2023 term.

Simultaneously, elections in Munster, the North West and Leinster regions of Macra will elect vice-presidents for the 2021-2023 term.

The young farmers and rural youth body’s biannual national elections will take place in April this year. Macra na Feirme has announced its key dates for this year’s elections:

February 10 - Issue of nomination papers to clubs

March 3 - Nominations close

March 17 - Issue of ballot papers

April 7– Election count of ballot papers

President Thomas Duffy said: “Election season is always an exciting time for Macra na Feirme. Obviously this year our elections and events have had to have some changes to allow for compliance with restrictions. To account for these unusual times a schedule of events has been planned virtually to offer members an opportunity to hear from candidates.”

A club wishing to nominate a candidate must complete the nomination form and have it signed by the club secretary, who must be registered at the national office.

The proposed candidate completes the form also indicating his/her willingness to go forward for election. This nomination form is then sent to national office.