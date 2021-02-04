The Leaning Tower of... pallets? Driver on non-essential journey fined with court date to follow

Gardaí stopped this vehicle on Wednesday while on patrol in Longford Town.

Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this truck for carrying a towering unsecured load of pallets through the town.

Upon inspection and further inquiries, gardaí also discovered the driver was on a non-essential journey.

The driver was issued a fine for being on a non-esssential journey and the driver will now appear before the courts for the unsecured load.

Photo: An Garda Síochána/@GardaTraffic