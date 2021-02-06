Kildare Property Watch: Land in Nurney expected to fetch €12,000 per acre

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, are selling 93 acres of top-quality land at Ballyvarney, between the villages of Nurney and Kildangan in south Kildare. The land is easily accessible to Kildare town (8.5km away), Newbridge (18km), Athy (14km) and the Curragh (12km0.

The property is generally surrounded by agricultural land in addition to several single one-off houses. It was originally part of the world-renowned Kildangan Stud which is very close to the holding.

The lands extend to a total area of circa 93 which is accessed via an existing tree lined avenue. The holding is in six divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout, and is ideally suitable for any number of uses. The overall soil quality is very good, and most of the farm is classified as ‘Fontstown’ series.

Clive Kavanagh of Jordan’s is handling the sale and quoting a figure of €12,000 per acre for the entire property which is for sale by private treaty.