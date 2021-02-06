Motoring review: The new Ford Ranger Raptor is the ultimate workmate

Ford has launched the new Ranger Raptor — the toughest and most high-performing version ever of Europe’s best-selling pick-up.

Developed by Ford Performance for the true enthusiast off-roader, the first-ever Ranger Raptor is now available to thrill-seeking customers in Ireland. The new Ranger Raptor is powered by a Bi-turbo version of Ford’s 2.0 litre EcoBlue diesel engine that delivers 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, and is mated to Ford’s new 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Imposing Dimensions

The commanding presence delivered by the ultimate Ranger’s imposing dimensions and extreme styling is supported by a unique Ford Performance chassis optimised for high-speed off-road driving and go-anywhere capability.

Built to withstand high-impact off-road events, the Ranger Raptor’s unique, super-strong reinforced chassis frame uses high-strength, low-alloy steels to endure the punishment delivered by off-road racing. The Raptor’s race-bred suspension has been specifically crafted to tackle fearsome terrain at high-speed while remaining in complete control and comfort, using a 150 mm wider track and 51 mm taller ride height compared with the Ranger XLT.

Test Vehicle

My test vehicle was a new Ranger Raptor, which was finished in striking Ford Performance Blue metallic paintwork for maximum visual impact. Drivers can select from six Terrain Management System modes to tackle a wide range of terrain and driving scenarios, including: Normal mode, Sport mode, Grass/Gravel/Snow mode, Mud/Sand mode, Rock mode, and Baja mode. While the first five modes are self explanatory, the Baja mode tunes responses for high-speed off-road performance, just like drivers need in the famous Baja desert rally.

The one thing that really grabs attention with the Ranger Raptor is its sheer size. Park a Raptor on the street and it will dwarf a standard Ranger by a considerable amount, as it is the Raptor’s bodywork that really makes it stand out from the crowd. The Raptor’s standard BiTurbo 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine allows for swift acceleration for this type of off-roader, with the 0-100km/h sprint achievable in just 10.0-seconds, while fuel economy of up to 31.7mpg is possible on a combined driving cycle.

The Ford Ranger Raptor has carved itself a unique place in the market simply because it’s like no other pick-up currently on sale. The engineering modifications have turned the already likeable Ranger into a seriously impressive vehicle — both on and off-road. The Ranger Raptor is priced at €63,950 (ex-delivery), and is on sale now.

Contact Finlay Motor Group, Naas, on 045 431725.