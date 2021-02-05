Tom Crean play streamed online from Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre

Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre will present an online version of the hugely popular play by Aidan Dooley, Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer - on Thursday, February 18.

The show starts at 7pm and tickets will cost €10 per device used to access the performance. Tickets can be booked at www.riverbank.ie.

Brought to life on screen for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, this multi-award winning, one-man show tells the true life story of an ordinary man who embarked upon an extraordinary adventure. Tom Crean, the intrepid Antarctic explorer and one of Ireland's unsung heroes, is vividly brought to life in this dramatic and humorous solo performance by Aidan Dooley.

Hear the riveting true stories of Crean's Antarctic explorations, as one of the few men to serve with both Scott and Kildare-born Shackleton and survive the three famous expeditions: Discovery (1901-1904), Terra Nova (1910-1913), and Endurance (1914-1916).

Online events are proving popular at Riverbank Arts Centre, particularly during this lockdown phase.

"We know our audiences are missing live events, particularly theatre and music," said acting director Alex Rosiak. "It's great to be able to bring these events into people's homes - and perhaps reach a new audience. We've presented Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer more than 10 times over the last few years, and always to packed houses. We're delighted that Aidan Dooley is making this online version available to our audience."

Riverbank has experienced great interest in online events for young audiences too. "We've hosted over 100 individual online book clinics, with the wonderful 'book doctors' from Children's Books Ireland. Each child gets a personal 'prescription' for new books they will enjoy - that's a lot of happy young readers out there!"

Online events also offer the venue an opportunity to work with artists based outside the country. "We are working with the Edinburgh-based musician Greg Sinclair who has created a brilliant show for young audiences called A Piece of You. Greg performs via Zoom for individual families - and writes a piece of music on his cello based on their suggestions. It's a great, playful introduction to composing and such a privilege to have a one-to-one 30 minute concert."

Greg is delighted to be performing for Irish audiences too.

"Whether the piece happens face-to-face or online, the structure and form of the work is the same, so nothing has been compromised," said Greg. "Actually, I think there are many exciting benefits to delivering the piece this way. The audience participate from the familiarity of their own home, which means usually people are quite relaxed. As an artist based in Scotland, it's incredible that I can connect with audiences in Ireland, and elsewhere, almost instantly. There's an important carbon-saving aspect to that, but more importantly there's a kind of magic in meeting somebody new and sharing this creative performance together online."

The team at Riverbank Arts Centre is also busy working with artists to create new work for 2021. If you have any questions about events at Riverbank Arts Centre, please contact info@riverbank.ie or see their website www.riverbank.ie for information on online shows.