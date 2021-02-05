Two charged after Clane cocaine and cannabis bust
Some of the drugs siezed in Clane. Picture: An Garda Siochána
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €18,000 and cannabis with an estimated value of €5,400 was seized by Clane gardaí on Thursday.
The local gardai, working with Naas Drug Unit, arrested and detained two men following the discovery of the drugs. A sum of money and mobile phones were also seized.
The two men have been charged and are scheduled to appear at a future date in Naas Court.
