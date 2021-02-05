Five suspected stolen quad bikes recovered in north Kildare
Man charged
Picture: An Garda Siochana
Five suspected stolen quad bikes were recovered by gardaí during a search in the north of Kildare last Monday, February1.
Following a burglary in Ballitore on January 28 in which a quad bike was stolen, Athy gardaí and detectives carried out the search yesterday. During the operation, they recovered five suspected stolen quads bikes and a vehicle believed to be used in the transport of quad bikes.
One man was arrested and charged to appear at Naas District Court later this month.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on