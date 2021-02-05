Kildare 'likely' to get sleet and snow Monday or Tuesday as council SWAT team prepares for bad weather

Kildare is likely to experience some sleet and snow falls next Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of further heavy snow falls on Wednesday into Thursday.

That's according to Kildare County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT), who were briefed online by Met Éireann this morning, Monday February 5, about next week's predicted severe weather. The SWAT team met in the wake of teh briefing to review the county's preparedness for such weather.

According to KCC, its winter maintenance plan has been in operation since October, "ensuring that all the principal roads in the county are kept open and safe to travel on. We will continue to operate this Plan during the predicted cold weather

event next week, adding additional salting runs or ploughing snow accumulations where necessary.

"While Government advice continues to be that we should stay at home during the current level 5 restrictions, anyone that is planning to make an essential journey, beyond their 5km travel limit, on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of next week

should consider postponing this journey, where possible."

The Kildare County Council Community Call helpline remains in place from 8am to to 8pm daily for those needing practical support such as delivery of food or medication, or just someone to talk to or keep in touch with. Contact 1800 300 174 or

covidsupport@kildarecoco.ie.

Another briefing with Met Éireann will take place on Monday, February 8.

Kildare County Council Contact information:

* During office hours - 045 980200

* Out of hours - 1890 500 333

* Homeless out of hours - 1800 804 307



