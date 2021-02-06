LATEST: 37 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Thirty-seven new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 827. A further 55 deaths from the virus have been recorded. Thirty-six of these deaths occurred in February, 18 of these in occurred in January, and the date of one death remains under investigation. The median age of those who died is 86 years and the age range is 49-100 years.

Of the cases notified today: 409 are men / 416 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old. Some 297 cases are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 56 in Galway, 46 in Wexford, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 315 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,177 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 177 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “There are a few old habits that collectively we have to break in order to suppress Covid-19 together. We know that people who feel unwell typically avoid calling their GP over the weekend, and wait to see if they improve. You should no longer do that – you must phone your GP at the first sign of anything like Covid-19 symptoms. Do not adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach.

“Similarly, do not leave your house or go to work if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all. Breaking these habits will limit Covid-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person.”