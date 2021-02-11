Manage remote working with Kendlebell Naas

Remote working was sprung unexpectedly on many businesses and their staff due to the Covid-19 and is now embedded as a new norm.

In early March 2020, the Kendlebell Naas contingency plan, which allowed for remote/home working for their call centre staff was implemented over the first week of March.

As Tony Clarke, owner of Kendlebell Naas states, “We got early warning of the Covid-19 pandemic from one of our GP clients who runs a highly specialised clinic and had unfortunately caught the virus.

“He warned us of what was happening, and we immediately implemented our contingency plan which included home working for all of our agents.

“Working closely with our clients, who were also introducing home working, we wanted to ensure that their businesses continued to enjoy the high level of service we deliver on their behalf to their customers.

“Our service is totally customisable to meet our clients’ needs and we quickly adapted to each our client’s unique requirements.

“So, for our biggest service client, Electrolux Ireland, we had to communicate to each caller the new protocols for arranging service calls for their domestic appliances. For our medical clients, again we needed to communicate the procedures being taken between appointments to ensure patient safety and to triage patients.”

Quite a number of new clients who could no longer have an in-situ receptionist and needed to ensure that calls to their business lines were answered signed up to use the Kendlebell Naas service and quickly saw the immediate benefit of no missed calls.

