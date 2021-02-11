Man gets two jail terms for Kildare town drugs possession

A Kildare town man found in possession of drugs on two occasions received consecutive custody terms at Naas District Court on January 28.

Kevin Hennessy, 28, whose address was given at Campion Crescent, Kildare town, was prosecuted for possessing cannabis worth about €280 on June 21, 2019, at Campion Crescent; and for having cannabis herb, MDMA and cocaine worth about €500 at Dublin Road, Kildare on May 1, 2019.

The court heard that the defendant had a number of previous convictions including for drug offences.

Solicitor David Gibbons told the court that the defendant had been previously in a long term relationship and had given up drugs.

However, the relationship broke down when his grandfather died and “he went off the rails and back on drugs.”

At one point, the defendant said he used drugs every day of the week and was selling some of it to friends.

Mr Gibbons also said that the defendant was now back on the rails and does not use drugs.

He said he is doing an online course with the aim of becoming a forklift driver.

The court also heard the defendant had broken his back a few years ago and this had been an impediment for him. Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed two six month terms.