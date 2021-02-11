Sexual assault on stepdaughter alleged at Kildare court

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter appeared before Naas District Court on January 27.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is alleged to have sexaully assaulted the then 14-year-old on dates between May 1, 2016 and July 31, 2016.

He faces four counts of sexual assault.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be alleged that the defendant forced the girl to touch his penis on a number of occasions.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to the present sittings of Naas circuit court.

He applied reporting restrictions to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case.