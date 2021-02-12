LATEST: 51 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 51 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 921. A further 23 deaths from the virus have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Some 21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 - 95 years.

Of the cases notified today: 453 are men / 466 are women; 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old. 414 cases have occurred in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 959 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of February 9, 248,284 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 158,904 people have received their first dose and 89,380 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.

“Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”