Beauty: Should you ‘detox’ your skin?

Your skin is a functioning organ that excretes (sweat), secretes(sebum/oil), regulates body temperature, protects our body from outside invaders, absorbs medical creams, and also...it shows emotion, through facial expression. It does a lot for us, and just like the rest of our bodies it detoxifies itself.

People use cayenne pepper, aloe vera juice (vom), skinny tea, detox shakes, and lemon in water (eye roll) to ‘detox’ themselves. None of it works on the rest of your body, so your skin is no different.

If toxins did build up in your body to a level that you couldn't process and excrete through your urine etc. you would be dead! Like stone dead, Mary down the road would be calling John in because she saw you on RIP.ie.

If your skin is looking like it needs a ‘detox’ it is most probably sluggish, dull, showing the signs of aging, tight, and in need of a bit of love. There are a few things you can do to improve this, and some of it actually works quite fast.

The skin needs the following, exfoliation, hydration, and as always protection.

Exfoliation

Get yourself an exfoliating wash to use a few times per week. DO NOT use a scrub, scraping the living daylights out of your face? no, get a cleanser that has an exfoliating acid in it.

If you are dry, aging, pigmented go for a cleanser that has Glycolic acid. Neostrata Glycolic wash can be used twice weekly and is 20% glycolic. Also a fantastic glycolic cleanser is the IMAGE Ageless Glycolic Wash, which can also be used twice per week and more if you build up a tolerance, but go easy.

If you are oily, with breakouts and blackheads go for a cleanser that has Salicylic Acid, The Sally Cleanse, by Skingredients, an amazingly forward thinking and results driven Irish brand is 2% salicylic and can be used every 3 days, but again is you built up a tolerance to iot you could use it every second night. Another option is the

IMAGE ClearCell Cleanser, and it can be used in the same way.

Hydration

You can give your skin an amazing boost in hydration by using the Thalgo Spiruline Boost Energising Boosting Concentrate. This is a box containing a weeks supply of skin boosting serums. Each ampule contains marine magnesium, vit C and what feels like an ocean of Hyaluronic Acid. This is an express boosting system, to give your skin that kick in the backside it needs. When your express hydration session has ended, maintain those results by using a Hydrating serum every day forever more.

A great option for an everyday Hydrating serum is the HYDRA serum from Skinformulas, this contains Syn Hycan which stimulates production of Hyaluronic acid in the skin, but it also has multi weight hyaluronic acid to hydrate a different levels of your epidermis. Skinformulas is another Irish brand and is giving the bigger brands a run for their money, both in results and in price.

And of course, an SPF, everyday, unless you're on RIP.ie from all those toxins, apply it to your face. SPF is the number one product to slow down the effects of aging.

Bioderma, IMAGE, Skingredients, Skinformulas, Murad, Environ, Avene, La Roche Posay all make amazing SPFs.

No detox teas, no detoxing face washes, just real honest information with your face in mind.

*Please note, unlike literally everyone, I don't get paid for recommending any skincare, I am not linked with any skincare companies and make no commission on sales. I'm clearly not a financial wizard, but this guarantees that if I recommend something it's because I know it works.

Gráinne Callaghan from Westmeath is the owner of Bright Skin, an online education and consultation service. Brightskin.ie offers Online Skin Assessments €40 for clients and educational Webinars for people working with skin and skincare. She is a former secondary school teacher with a passion for educating people about skin and skincare and providing fact and science led information to her clients. No BS, no marketing, no sales targets, just honest advice.