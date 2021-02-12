Latest: Huge drugs seizure in Kildare now valued at €8.2 million; two still in custody

The total value of the drugs seized in Kildare yesterday is now estimated at €8.2 million, after a further search revealed 11kg of cocaine hidden in a vehicle.

Two men, aged 49 and 46, arrested yesterday remain in custody at Naas Garda Station, following an extension to their periods of detention. The two were arrested yesterday, Thursday, February 11, following the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street sale value of €7.4 million. Their detention periods have been extended.

According to gardai this evening: "The relevant investigation being undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) assisted by personnel attached to a Special Crime Task Force and the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), has involved a comprehensive search of a particular vehicle, in the course of which 11 kilogrammes of cocaine has now been located and seized.

"The estimated street value of the substance believed to be cocaine is €770,000, bringing to €8.2 million the estimated value of all drugs seized in this investigation, to date."

Since January1 last, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) has seized illicit drugs with a total estimated street value of €12.1 million; while GNDOCB has also seized cash to a value of over €3.27 million and, also, one firearm accompanied by five rounds of ammunition, within that period. Eleven people have been arrested in the course of investigations associated with the relevant seizures of drugs, cash and firearms.

