Kildare Property Watch: Stylish family living in the heart of Kilcock

An A-rated, three-bedroom home at 74 Mill Gate, Millerstown, Kilcock, is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €340,000.

The home extends to approximately 120.03 sq m (1292 sq ft) with well-proportioned rooms, such as a large kitchen with integrated dining area leading to a sumptuous sitting room.

This property has been decorated with a sensitive but modern colour palette throughout. The vendor has ensured that a modern interior has been completed to the highest standard with high end fixtures and fittings.

There are many special features, such as bespoke bathrooms and high-quality flooring to list but a few.

This property is located in the very desirable development of Millerstown. It is close to Kilcock town centre and all local amenities including shops, excellent schools, bus stops and the M4 motorway and Train Station.

For more information, please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email edwardc@coonan.com.