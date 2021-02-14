Sheet metal worker jailed after €75,000 worth of cannabis is found in his home

A sheet metal worker has been jailed for three years after gardai found over €75,000 worth of cannabis in his home.

Luke Cummins (24) of Kilcronan Green, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on February 2, 2019.

The court heard that on that date gardaí acting on confidential information went to the house in Clondalkin with a search warrant. During a search of the premises they found cannabis herb stashed in a number of places.

The estimated street value of the total amount of drugs seized, weighed at around four kilogrammes, is €75,760, prosecutor Sinead McMullen BL told the court.

Cummins returned to the house while gardaí were still there and he immediately told gardaí that he was taking responsibility for all the drugs found.

He told gardaí that he owed around €8,000 to drug dealers from his daily use of cannabis. He said that these people had threatened him and his family “with guns and death”.

Vincent Heneghan SC, defending, said that Cummins was in fear and that he held the drugs in his home for six to eight weeks.

He said his client had previously worked as a sheet metal worker with his father but became addicted to cannabis and racked up a large debt to his dealers.

He said that as a result of gardaí seizing the drugs he was storing his father was forced to pay the drug dealers around €24,000. Counsel said that since this offence his client has sought treatment for his drug use.

Judge Martin Nolan said he accepted that Cummins' remorse was genuine and sincere and noted that his family have suffered serious consequences. He imposed a prison term of three years.