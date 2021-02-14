Motoring Review: An everyday supercar from BMW

BMW’s M division is expanding its ranks of specialised performance-focused CS models with the introduction of the BMW M5 CS — the most powerful production car in the history of the company.

Astonishingly fast yet eminently usable, the BMW M5 CS is the ultimate incarnation of the BMW M5 and it is the first time there has been a special edition of the iconic model. It blends the kind of performance you might expect of a supercar — 0-100km/h achieved in only 3.0 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 189mph — with everyday usability.

It is a luxury saloon equally at home on the road as it is on the racetrack. The BMW M5 CS builds on the established presence of the BMW M3 CS, BMW M4 CS and BMW M2 CS. As the flagship model in the range, the BMW M5 CS represents the highest rung of the BMW M ladder and sets new standards, combining standout performance attributes with an exclusive and luxurious appearance.

Powerful engine

The BMW M5 CS sports the most powerful engine fitted by BMW M GmbH. The 4.4-litre V8 with M TwinPower Turbo technology develops 635bhp at 6,000rpm, and peak torque of 750Nm is produced from 1,800 — 5,950rpm.

The high-revving nature of the eight-cylinder unit — it tops out at 7,200rpm — and strong power delivery are derived from motorsport. The engine’s characteristics can be altered at the touch of a button from the basic EFFICIENT mode to SPORT and SPORT+, the latter two further quickening the engine’s response to accelerator movements.

Equipped with the M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, the BMW M5 CS accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.0 seconds. The special edition needs just 10.4 seconds to reach 200km/h from rest and is electronically limited to a top speed of 305km/h.

The new BMW M5 CS builds on the chassis of the BMW M5 Competition and features a seven-millimetre drop in ride-height plus shock absorbers developed for the BMW M8 Gran Coupé. As well as bringing added comfort to the driving experience, these dampers also reduce fluctuation in wheel loads, greatly improving on-the-limit handling.

The bearing springs at the front and rear axle of the BMW M5 CS have been retuned and damper control has also been refined to consider the lower vehicle weight and the tyres’ increased performance potential. The BMW M5 CS rides as standard on Pirelli P Zero Corsa track tyres measuring 275/35 R 20 at the front and 285/35 R 20 at the rear, which are fitted to 20-inch M forged wheels in Y-spoke design with a Gold Bronze finish.

Soundtrack

The sports exhaust system of the M5 CS delivers a distinctive M-specific sound that accentuates the engine’s strong production of power and appetite for revs. The dual-branch, flap-controlled system has been designed to amplify the engine note and offer sportier and clearer feedback, while ensuring it remains suitable for everyday conditions. The sound produced by the BMW M5 CS changes depending on which of the various modes affecting engine characteristics — EFFICIENT, SPORT or SPORT+ — is selected.

The character of the engine note is particularly powerful in SPORT+. The driver can use the M Sound Control button at any time to soften the car’s acoustic presence — for example when driving through a residential area.

Carbon standard

The M Carbon ceramic brakes for the BMW M5 CS deliver superb stopping power and are fitted as standard. The six-piston fixed-calliper units at the front and single-piston floating callipers at the rear sport the M logo and are painted in red with a gold finish available as an option. The M Carbon ceramic brakes are 23kg lighter than the M Compound brakes on the BMW M5 Competition. These brakes offer even better performance, further improved fade resistance and still higher thermal stability, combined with excellent durability.

Weight loss

The bonnet of the BMW M5 CS is made entirely from lightweight CFRP. The front splitter and the exterior mirror caps — taken from the BMW M8 — together with the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid and the rear diffuser are also made from CFRP. In addition to aiding aerodynamics, these parts also contribute to a near 70kg weight reduction over the BMW M5 Competition.

The M5 CS is priced at €241,415. Deliveries will begin in spring 2021.

Contact Conlans BMW on 045 409100.