Valentine's bust at midlands checkpoint as 'lover' is stopped on non-essential journey

Gardai foiled a Valentines date on Saturday as they handed out Covid-19 travel fines.

Tullamore Gardaí were conducting a Covid checkpoints throughout the day and issued a number of fines to drivers for non-essential travel.

This included one driver who had travelled from Cork through Offaly in order "to visit a lover."

Gardai said that when the driver was questioned, the journey proved non-essential.

Unlucky in love!