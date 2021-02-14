LATEST: 33 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Thirty-three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare, out of a total of 788 nationally. A further 17 deaths have been attributed to the virus. Fifteen of those deaths occurred in February. the median age of those who died was 80, and the ages ranged from 50 to 92 years of age.

Of the cases notified today: 409 are men / 371 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old. Some 315 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 899 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. Thirty-four additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of February 11, 261,073 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 171,239 people have received their first dose and 89,834 people have received their second dose.