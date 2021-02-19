BREAKING: Kildare man Declan Brady, his wife and another woman charged with 68 money laundering offences

A Kildare man, his wife and another woman have been charged this morning, Friday, February 19, at the non-jury Special Criminal Court with a total of 68 crime cash laundering offences spanning five years.

All 68 charges were read out to the three accused by the court registrar, which took nearly two hours.

Declan Brady (54), with an address at The Park, Wolstan Abbey, Celbridge, Co Kildare; his wife Deirdre Brady (53), of The Bailey, Castelfarm, Naas, Co Kildare and another woman Erika Lukacs (37), of Lakelands, Naas, Co Kildare appeared before the three-judge court today.

Declan Brady is charged with 16 non-scheduled offences, his wife Ms Brady is charged with 36 non-scheduled offences and Ms Lukacs is charged with 16 non-scheduled offences. All the charges come under Section 7 of Criminal Justice Act 2010 and relate to money laundering and terrorist financing within the State.

Under Section 7 of the Act, "a person commits an offence if the person engages in acts in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct in concealing or disguising the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of the property in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing the property".

The alleged offences all occurred within the State between January 1, 2012 and January 24, 2017, inclusive.

Declan Brady is charged with concealing cash to the value of €2,000 and UK£10,000 within a breadbin at The Dairy, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare on January 24, 2017, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of crime. He is also charged with concealing cash to the value of €268,940 in the attic of The Dairy, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare on the same date.

He is further charged with converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using money credited to Ulster Bank Account on various dates between January 1 2016 and December 31, 2016, within the State, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

In addition, he is charged with possessing, using, converting, transferring or handling €27,265 in discharging sums due and owing to the Druids Glen Hotel in Co Wicklow, on dates between May 1 and May 4, 2015, the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Ms Brady is charged with concealing or disguising the true nature or source of money credited to Ulster Bank on various dates between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2013, within the State, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property, in the name of Deirdre Brady, was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Ms Lukacs is also charged with concealing cash to the value of €2,000 and UK£10,000 within a breadbin at a premises known as The Dairy, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare on January 24, 2017, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of crime. She is also charged with handling and/or possessing €268,940 in the attic of the said premises on the same occasion, the proceeds of crime.

Three detectives, from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), gave evidence to the court of their arrest, charge and caution.

State Solicitor Ciara Vibien told the non-jury court that three books of evidence were ready to be served on the accused and said a USB key containing the exhibits were attached to the books of evidence.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, listed the case for mention again on March 24, when it is expected there will be applications for free legal aid for the three accused.

There was no objection to bail for Ms Brady and Ms Lukacs, who had a warrant executed upon them, by arrangement, before the court hearing. They were each remanded in custody until March 24 with consent to bail on their own bond of €10,000 and subject to a number of conditions, including the requirement to provide a phone number to gardai at which they can be contacted and not to surrender their passport nor to apply for a new or duplicate one.

Co-accused Declan Brady was remanded in custody to the same date.