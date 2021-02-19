FARMING: Basic Payment Scheme and Greening Scheme opens for applications

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has advised farmers that the application process for the 2021 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and the Greening Scheme has now opened.

Over the coming days, farmers will receive a BPS information pack in the post containing maps and land details. The pack will also include a useful help sheet. This information will assist farmers in making their online application.

The closing date for BPS applications in 2021 is Monday, May 17. Farmers and advisors are urged to avail of the early opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.

All elements of the Direct Payments Schemes (BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements, and the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme) are now online. This helps to ensure that the Department can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible.

All applications must be made online as required by EU Regulations. Thus, there is no paper application form included in the pack. The help sheet included in all farmers’ BPS packs is available HERE.

All farmers will be also be notified over the coming week of the value of their payment entitlements through agfood.ie. Farmers may note that this year there will be a reduction of 2.05% in order to respect the national direct payments ceiling on foot of the agreement reached on the EU Budget in late 2020.

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to online application they can do so at: 076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie, for example queries on lost passwords and how to register or 076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BPS application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to request a paper copy of the terms and conditions.