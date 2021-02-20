Athgarvan school principal Kate Gallagher retires

Kate Gallagher, Principal of Scoil Bhríde, Athgarvan National School retired on Friday, February 19, after a long and highly successful career that spans over three decades.

Having started her teaching career in Murrintown, in her native Co. Wexford she moved to Kildare in 1987 and taught in a number of schools in Monasterevin, Derrinturn, Bracknagh and Milltown, before arriving in Scoil Bhríde in1994.

During her teaching career, Kate taught a variety of age groups, from Junior Infants to Sixth Class. More recently, she worked as a Special Education Teacher in Scoil Bhríde.

In March 2012 Kate was appointed principal when Gerry O’Donoghue retired. Kate has worked tirelessly during her time as principal, donning many different hats, including overseeing the building of a new classroom and the provision of a new set down area and car park to facilitate safer access to the school.

In more recent times, Kate has dedicated her time to ensuring the safety of both her students and staff during an ongoing pandemic.

Kate has always had a vision for Scoil Bhride as a place where children would thrive not just academically but holistically. The safety and well being of the entire Scoil Bhríde school community have always been central to that vision.

Energy and enthusiasm

Among those of us who had the privilege of working alongside her, Kate’s energy and enthusiasm, her can-do attitude, will forever be remembered.

Outside of her teaching career, Kate has had a number of achievements. She has had articles published in the In Touch teacher’s magazine, a national newspaper and in recent years she has discovered a new passion for running. Kate joined a local athletic club in 2016 and has won many medals for running since then.

In grateful appreciation for her years of dedication to Education, we wish Kate every happiness in this new chapter that is about to unfold.

No doubt Kate will continue to inspire those with whom she comes into contact.

‘Go maire tú do shaol nua. Suaimhneas agus sonas duit’

— article courtesy of Margaret Ryan