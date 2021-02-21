Kildare Property Watch: Set up house and office in Naas four-bed

A four-bedroom detached family home at 6 Kings Court, Naas, has come on the market with Coonan Property, with an asking price of €460,000.

The property is located in the highly sought after development on the Dublin Road beside Naas Racecourse.

This is an exceptionally well-finished property with rear kitchen extension and includes a second reception room, ideal for home office or playroom.

The property is situated on a generous site close to a large green area and along with a private rear garden with patio, it also includes an insulated garden room.

Kings Court is conveniently located within walking distance of all local amenities including Naas GAA club, bus stops, schools and town centre.

According to the selling agent, this is an ideal opportunity to purchase a detached family home in this hugely sought after part of Naas.

The home is for sale by private treaty. Contact Michael Wright on 045 832020 or email mickw@coonan.com.