More Clane bus stops could be in the pipeline

Work could start on the building of a public bus stop at the Clane Business Park in the third quarter of this year, a Kildare County Council meeting has been told.

At the council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on February 5, Cllr Padraig McEvoy asked for an update on the provision of bus stops in Clane (new bus stops near Hughes Pharmacy, Clane and Clane Business Park/ Aughamore, and a reinstated bus stop at Richardstown).

Members were told that the National Transport Authority (NTA) is currently completing the final design of the bus stop at the Clane Business Park/Aughamore.

“Once completed it will be sent to Kildare County Council for comment and approval. If approved, the NTA will procure a contractor to complete the civil works as part of their Dublin Commuter Scheme (DCOMS) bus stop improvement works.

“These works are all programmed by the NTA and are subject to change, but the current programme indicates Quarter 3, 2021, for construction. The proposed new bus stop near Hughes Pharmacy will require a licence requested from the NTA and the bus service operators on that route,” said officials.