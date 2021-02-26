KILDARE MOTORING REVIEW: A new multi-purpose powerhouse

Peugeot has boasted a flair for quality, style and innovation since the brand’s inception over 200 years ago. Today more than ever, Peugeot channels all its energy into the design of desirable vehicles that provide an experience beyond driving… a feast for all the senses. Ergonomics, comfort, connectivity, and cutting-edge engine technology combine to offer a driving experience second to none.

Multi-Purpose Vehicle

Peugeot has recently launched their new Rifter Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) with seating capacity for up to seven people, along with ample space for their luggage too. The Rifter comes equipped with the unique Peugeot i-Cockpit interior, and features high levels of safety and comfort equipment, and is powered by new-generation petrol and diesel engines. Available in two lengths, with five or seven seats, the new Rifter comes with a five year extended warranty as standard.

Rugged SUV Look

Sporting a desirable and rugged SUV look, the Rifter’s large rear tailgate enables quick and easy access to a practical cargo area with a low loading lip, while sliding side doors allow for ease of access to the seating in row two, with all three seats capable of accomodating full size child seats. The long version of the Rifter has two additional seats located behind row two — providing seating room for seven adults. An enormous loading capacity of up to 4,000-litres is available when the rear seats are removed, or folded flat with the Magic Flat command function (Allure and GT Line models).

Test Car

My test car was a new Peugeot Rifter 5-seat GT Line 1.5 BlueHDi 130bhp 6-speed manual finished in stylish Nimbus Grey metallic paint. Thanks to a healthy 300Nm of torque, the 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in 10.4-seconds, on the way to a top speed of 182km/h (where permitted).

On the road, the Rifter pulls solidly with excellent mid-range torque providing brisk progress, while a hushed engine tone allows for terrific refinement on the move. Road noise is well insulated from the cabin too, while overall ride comfort is impressive.

The Rifter’s small octagonal steering wheel is similar to that found in other Peugeot models, and is very responsive to driver inputs, while the smooth, short-throw manual gearbox adds a sporty feel to the mix. The distinctive personality of the new Rifter is visible everywhere — from the rugged wheel-arch and body cladding, to the durable materials used in the cabin, and its charismatically robust build quality.

Based on Peugeot’s award-winning Partner panel van (International Van of the Year 2019) and designed without compromise, the new Rifter is so much more than a van with windows, and is an amazingly capable people carrier in its own right.

Peugeot has differentiated the Rifter from its stablemates with a higher ride height and more rugged styling, aiming to appeal to those who might also be considering an SUV. Peugeot’s design and engineering teams have gone to great lengths to ensure that the Rifter still feels like a car, and they can certainly be very proud of their achievements in that regard.

Spacious Interior

The Rifter’s dashboard is big, chunky, eye-catching and logically laid out, with minor controls that are easy to find and operate. Colossal head and legroom awaits all occupants, while the large glass areas within the cabin make the interior of the vehicle feel bright and airy. Durability is the dominant sensation within the cabin, and this will certainly appeal to growing families, and owners who intend using the Rifter as a public service vehicle (PSV).

With decades of proven expertise in engine production, the new Peugeot Rifter is powered by the latest generation PureTech and BlueHDi engines, offering the perfect balance between power and performance, without compromising on efficiency. Fuel consumption as low as 4.3l/100km (65mpg) is possible on a combined driving cycle in my test car, while annual road tax of just €200 makes the new Peugeot Rifter a very appealing proposition.

Verdict

Overall, the new Rifter is a very likeable MPV and is a well focused, practical, capable, and rugged mode of family transport, while possessing a modern spirit too.

