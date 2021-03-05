WATCH: Who are the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show?

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham tonight will be Bryan Cranston, Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, Star Wars' Daisy Ridley, and singer songwriter Imelda May.

Bryan Cranston says his new series 'Your Honor' portrays every parent’s nightmare, while Vicky McClure jokes that she may run away to Gretna Green to marry.

Adrian Dunbar talks about the new series of Line of Duty that will shock audiences, Chiwetel Ejiofor reveals the Marlon Brando tricks employed on his new film.

Daisy Ridley says she feels like a grown up after Star Wars, and Imelda May performs live in the studio.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, March 12 at 10.45pm.